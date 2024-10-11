sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Hurricane Milton | US Elections | Kolkata Rape-Murder Case | Middle East Conflict |

Published 08:43 IST, October 11th 2024

Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: Big B's Family Assembles For Celebration In Throwback Photo

Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: Throwback to the time the veteran actor rang in an intimate birthday celebration with his family at his residence without Aishwarya.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Inside Amitabh Bachchan's 82nd birthday
Inside Amitabh Bachchan's 82nd birthday | Image: Shweta Bachchan/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

08:43 IST, October 11th 2024