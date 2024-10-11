Published 08:43 IST, October 11th 2024
Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: Big B's Family Assembles For Celebration In Throwback Photo
Amitabh Bachchan Birthday: Throwback to the time the veteran actor rang in an intimate birthday celebration with his family at his residence without Aishwarya.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Inside Amitabh Bachchan's 82nd birthday | Image: Shweta Bachchan/Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
08:43 IST, October 11th 2024