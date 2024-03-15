Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan, 81, was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital on Friday, March 15. The veteran star, accompanied by his son Abhishek Bachchan, was seen at Indian Street Premier League's qualifying match between teams Majhi Mumbai and Chennai Singams on March 14. According to media reports, the 81-year-old actor underwent angioplasty on his leg.

Amitabh Bachchan’s social media post before getting hospitalised

Amitabh Bachchan shared a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, just an hour before his hospitalisation. He wrote, “T 4950 – in gratitude ever.”

T 4950 - in gratitude ever .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 15, 2024

Along with this, he shared a video from his latest appearance at ISPL’s qualifying match. “T 4950 - Aankh kholke dekh lo, kaan lagake sun lo, Majhi Mumbai ki hogi Jai Jaikaar, yeh baat ab maanlo,” he wrote in the caption. In the video, he can be seen enjoying with his son Abhishek Bachchan during the match.

Amitabh Bachchan shared he underwent hand surgery earlier this year

Meanwhile, Big B had undergone a surgery on his hand earlier this year. In January, he took to his blog post and wrote about the same. “The ISPL, as has been promoted and delivered in adverts, is well on its way to fructification and all the owners and the members that are involved, were needed to be in immortalised picture frames," he wrote.

File photo of Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar

The actor further added, "So yes, a photo cum meet shoot .. a very quick in and out between the evening hours .. with our friends and colleagues .. such a joy .. Akshay, one of the owners .. and an explanation to him about the surgery on my hand.”