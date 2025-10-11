Amitabh Bachchan's Birthday: Zanjeer To Don, A Look At Some Of Best Performances Of Timeless Legend Who Redefined Indian Cinema

Amitabh Bachchan, one of India's most celebrated actors, has defined Hindi cinema for over five decades. With his diverse roles, he has created an indelible mark on Indian cinema. He gained popularity in the early 1970s with films such as 'Anand', 'Zanjeer' and later came a string of cinematic landmarks, including 'Deewaar', 'Sholay', and 'Don', each cementing his place as a cultural icon.

Born on October 11, 1942, Bachchan never confined himself to one genre. His versatility shone through in lighter roles, such as 'Chupke Chupke' and 'Amar Akbar Anthony', where his impeccable comic timing added another dimension to his stardom. While in 'Silsila' and 'Kabhi Kabhie', the audience got a glimpse of his romantic side as an actor, which proved that he can go beyond his 'angry young man' image.

His performance in 'Mohabbatein', 'Black', 'Paa', 'Piku', 'Pink', and 'Jhund' showcased his remarkable ability to adapt and excel in unconventional roles. Each role, whether the irritable yet endearing father in 'Piku' or the stern lawyer in 'Pink', has shown his continued relevance and artistic evolution.

Big B also made his impact in regional cinema with films such as Gujarati comedy drama, 'Fakt Purusho Mate', Telugu epic science-fiction, 'Kalki 2898 AD', and Tamil action drama, 'Vettaiyan', also starring Rajinikanth.

As the actor continues to inspire generations at the age of 83, here's a look at five of his best movies that reflect his unmatched versatility and screen presence.

Zanjeer (1973)

Amitabh Bachchan's rise to superstardom began with Zanjeer, the film that introduced audiences to the "angry young man" persona. Playing Inspector Vijay Khanna, he brought a new intensity to the silver screen. The movie's powerful dialogues, emotional depth, and action-driven story turned Bachchan into a national sensation.

Deewaar (1975)

The action crime film, written by Salim-Javed and directed by Yash Chopra, is among the cult classics and is often considered one of Big B's greatest performances. His portrayal of Vijay Verma remains one of Indian cinema's most iconic roles. The film's famous line, "Aaj mere paas maa hai," remains etched in cinematic history.

Sholay (1975)

Released the same year as Deewaar, Sholay became a landmark in Indian film history. As Jai, one half of the memorable duo with Veeru (Dharmendra), Bachchan balanced action and emotion with ease. His understated performance and chemistry with co-stars helped make Sholay a timeless classic that continues to attract audiences across generations.

Don (1978)

In Don, Bachchan showcased his ability to play dual roles with style and confidence. As both the ruthless underworld don and his simple lookalike Vijay, he delivered a performance that remains unmatched. The film's gripping narrative and memorable dialogue made Don a cult favourite and led to several remakes over the years.

Kalki 2898 AD (2024)

Even decades after his debut, Amitabh Bachchan continued to surprise audiences with his range. The epic science-fiction film, co-written and directed by Nag Ashwin, features Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani. In 'Kalki 2898 AD', his performance as Ashwatthama has been widely praised for its intensity, commanding screen presence, and acting prowess.