Amitabh Bachchan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming highly anticipated film Kalki 2898 AD. Amid this, the superstar is relaxing at his home in Mumbai and every Sunday steps out of his house to meet his ardent fans. This Sunday was no different, the veteran star stepped on a podium, and greeted them all with namaste and waved at them.

He also shared the photos on his blog offering a glimpse of his Sunday ritual. However, what grabbed our attention was his beautiful temple inside his Jalsa residence.

A look at the white marble temple inside Jalsa

On Monday, Amitabh Bachchan shared a video and numerous photos offering a glimpse of how he spent his Sunday. Among all the photos, we can see a beautiful white temple in which we can see Lord Ram, Sita and Laxman's idols while Lord Hanuman's idol can be seen at the side. In front of the Ram Darbar, we can see a shivaling, while in the background (on a wall) we can see Lord Ganesha and Goddess Saraswati's idols. All the idols can be seen decorated with garlands.

In some of the images, he can be seen performing jal abhishek on shiva linga and pouring water into the Tulsi plant.

Abhishek Bachchan waves at Amitabh Bachchan's fans

Yes, Abhishek Bachchan was also seen at Jalsa. He didn't step out with his father outside Jalsa but made sure to make a guest appearance via the balcony. In many photos shared by Big B, Abhishek was also seen happily waving at his father's ardent fans. Check out the photos below:

Amitabh Bachchan visited Ayodhya's Ram Mandir

Days after attending the inauguration ceremony of Ram Mandir, Big B once again visited the temple to offer prayers to Lord Ram. He shared a photo from the visit and captioned it as "Jai Shree Ram, Faith asked me to come and here I am".

The Ram Mandir was inaugurated on January 22 and it consisted of a Pran Pratishtha ceremony. The veteran star was accompanied by his son Abhishek, where he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.