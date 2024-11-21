sb.scorecardresearch
Published 18:43 IST, November 21st 2024

Big B Slams 'Speculated Untruths' Amid Abhishek-Aishwarya Divorce: I Rarely Say Much About Family...

Amitabh Bachchan seems to have broken his silence over the ongoing divorce speculation surrounding his son Abhishek and daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
A file photo of Aishwarya Rai with Abhishek Bachchan and his parents - Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan | Image: Instagram
18:43 IST, November 21st 2024