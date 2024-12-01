Ananya Opens Up About Liger's Failure, Blames Father Chunky Pandey For Making Her Do Film

Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday had headlined the 2022 film Liger. The film marked the actor’s debut in Bollywood. He featured in the film alongside Ananya Panday and was directed by Puri Jagannadh. Despite the hype around the film, Liger bombed at the box office. In recent interaction, Ananya Panday has opened up about the debacle of Liger.

Ananya Panday blaming father for Liger’s failure?

In a recent interaction on YouTube channel We Are Yuvaa, in candid chat between father daughter duo Ananya Panday has revealed interesting details. She said that maximum arguments are about the kind of movies she should be part of in her thriving career, especially after the catastrophic fate that Liger met at the box office. Ananya also opened up about being “sad and upset” after Liger bombed. Chunky, took the blame and said, “You were cursing me for making you do that.”

File photo of Ananya Panday | Source: IMDb

Chunky opened up to his daughter and explained, “Because I am from the 80s and 90s, where we made all of those huge big commercial movies. We have had the biggest arguments at home on this, but you said somewhere recently that it was Gehraiyaan that made you decide what kind of movies you want to do.”

Responding to him, Ananya said, “The kind of movies I watched also, were those massy commercial films and I still love those, I would still love to be like a part of those, but that was all I could see, like I only wanted to do that. I didn’t know that there was anything else.”

When Ananya Panday had addressed the Liger failure

Speaking to Free Press Journal, Ananya said, “I think one should take everything in their stride. There’s always something to learn from every experience.”

Poster of Liger | Source: IMDb