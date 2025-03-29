Ananya Panday Adds ₹6 Lakh Chanel 25 Bag In Her Luxurious Handbag Collection

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram account flaunting her latest steal - a Chanel 25 bag. The actress shared a photo of the bag along with the note that the brand attached. Check out the whopping cost of the luxury bag and the features it has.

Ananya Panday becomes proud owner of Chanel 25 bag

On March 29, Ananya Panday took to her Instagram stories to share a picture flaunting her Chanel bag. She shared a mirror selfie with the caption, “baby girl is here”, followed by a black heart. In the next slide, she shared a solo picture of the bag, along with a note that the brand sent along.

A screengrab of Ananya Panday's story | Image: Instagram

As per the official website of Chanel, the bag is priced at $ 6,900, which, when converted to INR, is around ₹5,90,355.03. Along with the bag, the brand sent a note to the Student Of The Year 2 actres that read, “The Chanel 25 handbag plays with the numbers and the emblematic codes of the House. Named after the year of its creation, and in tribute to the legendary 2.55 bag, its guilting, chain, double C and multiple pockets define its effortless allure.” According to the brand, the bag can hold up to 2 phones, a laptop, books and other ‘treasured essentials’.

On the official website, two versions of the bag are available. The large size of the Chanel bag comes in the 16.5 x 14.2 x 5.9 in dimensions. A medium size is also available, priced at 1000$ less. The dimensions of the medium-sized Chanel 25 bag is 15.7 x 11.8 x 5.9 in. The smallest variant of the luxury accessory is sized at 11.8 x 10.2 x 5.5 in. It comes in a beige colour and is priced at $6000. It is available in multiple colours like pink, white, bag, lemon, green and silver.

Latest launched Chanel bags | Image: Chanel.com





