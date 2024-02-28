Ananya Panday's New 1,100-square-foot Mumbai Apartment Is A Dream For Pastel Lovers

Advertisement

Ananya Panday has finally shared a glimpse of her new Mumbai apartment and dropped photos on her social media handles. As Ananya loves pastel, her dream home features light and breezy space with different shades of pastel colours that bring her joy. Ananya Panday's new home is spread across 1,100-square-foot and is designed by Gauri Khan.

Ananya Panday unveils her dream home

Ananya Panday's new Mumbai home is all about pastels, and her apartment reflects the things that make her happy. The actress dropped a video on her social media handle wherein she walked her fans through her new home. Ananya Panday revealed she prefers to entertain family and friends in the dining area. Large windows, wall mirrors, and indoor plants create a sense of airiness in the space, which is consistent with the actor's preference for a minimalist aesthetic with a few standout pieces, such as the circular light fixture hanging above the dining table.

Ananya Panday's entire home is decorated in beige, white and other tones. The TV room has a large window and a panelled wall mirror. The monochrome palette absorbs the sunlight from the large windows, making the space feel spacious and bright. From the moment you walk into the home, which has a large pink door at the entrance, you are greeted with a calming pink and beige colour palette and plants of various sizes. A corridor with pale pink walls that leads to the dining and living areas sets the tone for the rest of Ananya Panday's Mumbai home.

More about Ananya Panday's new Mumbai home

Ananya Panday's home, designed by Gauri Khan, is undeniably 'girly' in an effortless way, and reminds one of recent trends that reclaim elements associated with girlhood - powder pinks, florals, ribbons, big bows - as statement design features, according to Architectural Digest India. Ananya Panday opened up about having her own home and told the portal, "I think it has become a symbol and metaphor for me actually growing up and taking responsibility."

Ananya further added that she wants people to walk into her home and feel like it is an extension of her personality.