Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 14:49 IST

Ananya Panday's New 1,100-square-foot Mumbai Apartment Is A Dream For Pastel Lovers

Ananya Panday's new Mumbai home is all about pastels, and her apartment reflects the things that make her happy.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday | Image:ananyapanday/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ananya Panday has finally shared a glimpse of her new Mumbai apartment and dropped photos on her social media handles. As Ananya loves pastel, her dream home features light and breezy space with different shades of pastel colours that bring her joy. Ananya Panday's new home is spread across 1,100-square-foot and is designed by Gauri Khan.

Ananya Panday unveils her dream home

Ananya Panday's new Mumbai home is all about pastels, and her apartment reflects the things that make her happy. The actress dropped a video on her social media handle wherein she walked her fans through her new home. Ananya Panday revealed she prefers to entertain family and friends in the dining area. Large windows, wall mirrors, and indoor plants create a sense of airiness in the space, which is consistent with the actor's preference for a minimalist aesthetic with a few standout pieces, such as the circular light fixture hanging above the dining table.

Ananya Panday's entire home is decorated in beige, white and other tones. The TV room has a large window and a panelled wall mirror. The monochrome palette absorbs the sunlight from the large windows, making the space feel spacious and bright. From the moment you walk into the home, which has a large pink door at the entrance, you are greeted with a calming pink and beige colour palette and plants of various sizes. A corridor with pale pink walls that leads to the dining and living areas sets the tone for the rest of Ananya Panday's Mumbai home.

More about Ananya Panday's new Mumbai home

Ananya Panday's home, designed by Gauri Khan, is undeniably 'girly' in an effortless way, and reminds one of recent trends that reclaim elements associated with girlhood - powder pinks, florals, ribbons, big bows - as statement design features, according to Architectural Digest India. Ananya Panday opened up about having her own home and told the portal, "I think it has become a symbol and metaphor for me actually growing up and taking responsibility."

Advertisement

Ananya further added that she wants people to walk into her home and feel like it is an extension of her personality.

Advertisement

Published February 28th, 2024 at 14:49 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Tiger Shroff

A Peak Into BMCM's Event

13 hours ago
Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi

Aamir-Sharman Reunite

13 hours ago
Sowmya Janu

Sowmya Manhandles Cop

13 hours ago
Ayushmann Khurrana in Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Khurrana On DLKH's 10 Yrs

14 hours ago
Anup Jalota at Pankaj Udhas Funeral

Celebs At Pankaj Funeral

14 hours ago
Sunny Deol

Laapataa Ladies Screening

14 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Varun-Shraddha Step Out

14 hours ago
The Debate

CAA Is Right

16 hours ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant's recovery

17 hours ago
The Miz

Miz left stranded

20 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar visits Uri

21 hours ago
Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

a day ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

a day ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

a day ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

a day ago
B Praak

B Praak In Jamnagar

a day ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi In Jamnagar

a day ago
Shriya

Shriya's Style Moodboard

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. South Indian Movies Inspired By Real-life Events

    Galleries6 minutes ago

  2. After CEO Norman's grave allegations, Hockey India denies any rift

    Sports 7 minutes ago

  3. Congress Not in Majority in Himachal, Confirms Vikramaditya Singh | LIVE

    India News7 minutes ago

  4. Late Ghazal Maestro Pankaj Udhas' Prayer Meet To Be Held On March 2

    Entertainment8 minutes ago

  5. Grade A developers spark 40% sales rise

    Business News9 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo