Ananya Panday, Rohit Bal's Last Celeb Muse, Dons His 21-Year-Old Designer Suit From Mom's Wardrobe

Rohit Bal, the renowned Indian fashion designer has died at the age of 63 after a year long battles with heart ailment. He breathed his last on November 1. Ananya Panday recently honoured the fashion designer by wearing her mother suit by Rohit Bal.

Ananya Panday honours Rohit Bal: Gudda forever

Ananya Panday who had walked the ramp for Rohit Bal’s last fashion show, honoured him by wearing a suit that he designer for her mother 21 years ago. The Call Me Bae actress took to her Instagram handle to share her a bunch of pictures from her cousin’s wedding festivities. Along with the pictures, she wrote in the caption, “Brideeee, @deeyashroff obsessed with my sister getting married but also not ready to let go of her yet but also very excited to have a brother now!! @mihirmadhvani, also wearing my mom’s @rohitbalofficial from 21 years ago! Gudda forever”.

Ananya Panday’s mother Bhavana Panday took to the comment section and wrote, “It looks great on you!!!!”. Actress and friend Shanaya Kapoor too commented with heart emojis. Fans too loved Ananya in the outfit and showered her with love. One user wrote, “Ananya’s salwar suit is elegant. Who agrees?”. Another user wrote, “So very happy cute Ananya Panday”. “You look like a beauty queen”, wrote the third user.

When Ananya Panday turned muse for Rohit Bal’s Kaaynaat collection

Ananya Panday modelled for the designer for his comeback show. The actress added to the spectacle as she graced the runway as the showstopper, embodying the theme’s essence and timeless fashion.

File photo of Ananya Panday and Rohit Bal at Lakme Fashion Week | Source: Instagram