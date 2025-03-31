Ananya Panday's Then Vs Now Photo Marks Her Full Circle Moment At IPL, Actress Shares What's Still Common

After Sara Ali Khan in Guwahati's Baraspara Stadium, Ananya Panday added Bollywood glamour to the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai just before the start of the IPL match between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Monday evening.

Ananya grooved to her hit tracks and entertained the crowd with her electrifying dance moves. Ananya is a KKR supporter and is often snapped cheering for the side with her besties Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor. Meanwhile, the performance at Wankhede was also a full circle moment for her.

Ananya Panday performed at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai | Image: Instagram

Ananya shared a then-and-now moment of her on her Instagram stories. The old photo was from her teen days. Clicked in 2012, the Gehraiyaan actress was at the ground in a KKR jersey and wore spectacles. This picture of Ananya is from way before she made her Bollywood debut. This throwback image was accompanied by her recent pictures as she performed for the crowd in Mumbai.

Ananya wrote over the image, "I mean I still have the glasses." In the old image, Ananya originally posed with her father Chunky, Hrithik Roshan, Shanaya Kapoor and Suhana Khan, all dressed in KKR jerseys.

Ananya Panday in then and now photos | Image: Instagram

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians won the match against Kolkata Knight Riders. Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor were also snapped watching the IPL match in Mumbai on Monday. The couple twinned in black, casual wear as they enjoyed the closely fought contest between the home team and Ajinkya Rahane led visiting side.