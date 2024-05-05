Advertisement

Ananya Panday has assumed a rather coy denmeanour, whenever confronted with questions regarding her rumoured romance with Aditya Roy Kapur. The topic was first breached during her appearance on a popular chat show, following which the rumours refused to die down. Ananya's persistent sightings with Aditya Roy Kapur, also kept fanning the speculations. The recent round of conjecture with regards to their relationship, however, suggests that the two have split up.

Ananya Panday shares cryptic note

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram handle to share a snap-shot of a handwritten note, tagging the same with the caption "Monday manifesting". The contents of the note in question spoke of always having belief in the things that belong to one. The note continued to emphasize how if the thing in question truly belongs to you, it will manage to find its way back, with or without you wanting it - it also shared how sometimes these very things are taken away so that the person in question can learn certain lessons they could have only learnt in their solitude.

Though the note appears to be a run-of-the-mill pep talk for those grappling with a tough time, the fact that Ananya shared it to her Instagram stories, with the aforementioned caption, has served as an indirect confirmation of the rumours of her split with Aditya, for fans of the duo. For the unversed, off late, reports of Ananya and Aditya having split up a month back after several months of going strong has been doing the rounds.

What is next for Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur?

Ananya Panday was last seen in the 2023 direct-to-OTT release, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in the role of Ahana Singh. The actress has wrapped up filming for Vikramaditya Motwane's Control, slated for a release this year. Also in the works, is film Shankara, for which she is currently filming.

Aditya Roy Kapur on the other hand was last seen in the Mrunal Thakur starrer Gumraah which released last year. Kapur notably played a double role in the film. He will next be seen in the multi-starrer Metro...In Dino, also starring Sara Ali Khan and Pankaj Tripathi.