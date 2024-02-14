English
Updated February 14th, 2024 at 10:48 IST

Ananya Panday Shares Reflection Of Her Mystery Valentine's Day Date, Is It Aditya Roy Kapur?

Valentine's Day is a celebration of love and romance. On this special day, Ananya Panday shared a glimpse of her lowkey Valentine's Day celebration.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday
A file photo of Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday. | Image:Instagram
Valentine's Day is a celebration of love and romance across the globe. On this special day, couples celebrate the love theyr have for each other in full swing. Recently, Ananya Panday took to her social media handle to share a glimpse of her lowkey Valentine's Day celebration. However, fans are wondering whether it is Aditya Roy Kapur or not.

Ananya Panday teases the face of her date on Valentine's Day

Ananya Panday took to her Instagram stories to give a sneak peek into her Valentine's Day celebrations. The actress shared a photo of a red balloon from inside a car. However, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice a reflection on the red balloon. While Ananya is rumoured to be dating Aditya Roy Kapur, it is safe to assume that her mystery date on Valentine'e Day is none other than Aditya Roy Kapur. Apart from the picture of red balloons, Ananya dropped a photo of a sunflower bouquet that she received during her midnight date ahead of Valentine's Day. 

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur's secret relationship

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur have been rumoured to be dating for over a year. Even though the couple has never explicitly admitted to being in a relationship, their public appearances, getaways, and social media banter have fueled link-up rumours. According to the most recent update, the couple had attended the Lollapalooza musical festival in Mumbai on January 28. Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur were spotted in Mumbai enjoying the performance of legendary English musician Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner, better known by his stage name Sting. 
 

 


 

Published February 14th, 2024 at 10:42 IST

