Boney Kapoor has been in the news owing to his comment that his younger brother Anil Kapoor "is angry" with him for not casting him in the sequel of No Entry. Soon after reports of a feud between the Kapoor brothers started doing the rounds on the internet. Now, Anees Bazmee, director of the said sequel, has reacted to the rift rumours.

Anees Bazmee answers if there is a feud between the Kapoor brothers

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Anees confirmed while Anil might be upset with the casting decision for No Entry 2, there’s no fighting between the two brothers. The filmmaker said, “I feel Anil Kapoor getting angry is justified because he was the main hero of No Entry (2005). He put in a lot of hard work in that film, not only as an actor, but he has walked shoulder to shoulder while making the film.

Talking further about the brotherly bond between Anil and Boney, Anees said, “Anil ji and Boney ji are brothers and I have seen their love. So him being upset will be for how long is a different matter. But they aren’t fighting over it. They can’t fight. He has the right to be upset if you consider someone as yours and if you think they have done something wrong, you have the right to be upset. I respect Anil ji and Boney ji equally.”

Boney Kapoor on his rift with Anil Kapoor

Previously, Boney has also clarified that his "light-hearted" conversation was taken out of context. “I am shocked and surprised that the press has made an issue of a very light-hearted and not a very successful attempt on humour when I said ‘Anil is angry with me’" he said. Elaborating on it, he said the film he is proposing to make doesn’t have either Salman Khan or Anil because both of them are very busy stars. So, instead of thinking of making it with them, he decided to make the sequel with a younger generation.

The original 2005 film No Entry revolved around two married men, who find themselves in trouble because of their womanizing friend, Prem, after he sets them up with a hooker, leading to lies and confusion. Actors Lara Dutta, Esha Deol and Celina Jaitley played the female leads in the first part with Bipasha Basu in an extended cameo appearance.

No Entry 2 will feature Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh in lead roles with 10 lead actresses, who haven’t been finalised yet.