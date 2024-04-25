Advertisement

Akshay Kumar is currently going through a rough phase in his career. The actor faced back-to-back box office failures with movies like Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Mission Raniganj, Selfie, and more. His friend and collaborator, Anees Bazmee backed Akshay amid the turmoil and praised him for his acting talent. The director said that working with the wrong people might be why his films are not working.

Anees Bazmee on Akshay Kumar ’s bad box office phase

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Anees was asked about Akshay’s box office slump. To which the filmmaker said, that it happens with every actor and it’s a cycle that goes on. He said, “Akshay is a star. Many of these stars have had good times and bad times. It happens. Sometimes their films don’t work, then two films will work and it goes on. He is such a beautiful person. He can dance, do action, he does fantastic comedy, he can cry, he is a complete actor. There can be times when he chose the wrong script, or the wrong people to work with who don’t do justice to his talent. I don’t know the exact reason.”

Anees added that he has a long-standing relationship with Akshay and that working with the actor has taught him discipline. He claimed that Akshay is one of the most punctual and sharp actors in Bollywood working with him, even the others developed that discipline. Anees said even though they don't get together or hang out all the time meeting him is like getting back in touch with an old friend. It appears that after he had an accident, Akshay came to meet him and advised him to take physiotherapy seriously.

What’s next for Akshay Kumar?

Akshay Kumar will next be seen in Singham Again alongside Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor. He will also be a part of Sudha Kongara’s Sarfira with Radhika Madan. Akshay also has movies like Sky Force, Welcome To The Jungle and Hera Pheri 3 in his kitty.

