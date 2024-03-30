×

Defence
Updated March 30th, 2024 at 19:14 IST

Anil Kapoor-S Shankar Spotted In Mumbai, Spark Nayak 2 Rumours

Anil Kapoor starrer Nayak released in 2001. Directed by Shankar, the film was a remake of 1999 Tamil film Mudhalvan and became a cult classic upon release.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Nayak
A still from Nayak | Image:IMDb
Anil Kapoor and Rani Mukerji headlined the 2001 film Nayak: The Real Hero. Directed by S Shankar, the film has become a cult classic over the years. Today, March 30, the director paid a visit to Anil Kapoor giving rise to the speculation that the movie’s sequel is in the works. 

Anil Kapoor-Shankar to reunite for Nayak 2? 

The director of the 2001 political action film Nayak: The Real Hero, S Shankar was spotted at the residence of Anil Kapoor on Saturday. Speculations are rife that the actor is set to team up with the award-winning filmmaker Shankar for the sequel of their critically acclaimed film Nayak. The visuals show Anil wearing an all-black outfit and posing with Shankar, as the latter arrived at the 67-year-old actor's house.

Official poster of Nayak | Image: IMDb

The two posed happily for the lenses, sparking the speculations around Nayak 2. The pictures have left the fans excited as they guessed they teaming up yet again for a powerful narrative. Anil-starrer Nayak was a remake of Shankar's 1999 Tamil-language film Mudhalvan. The film starred Rani Mukerji, Amrish Puri, Paresh Rawal, and Johnny Lever in pivotal roles. The film went on to become one of the most critically acclaimed and successful films of the year.

Controversy strokes Nayak 2 before the announcement 

Reports have been surfacing that Fighter director Siddharth Anand will be producing the sequel of the 2001 blockbuster Nayak, starring Anil Kapoor. The report further suggested that Milan Luthria of The Dirty Picture fame will be directing Nayak 2. Soon after the news broke, producer Deepak Mukut, who has bankrolled movies such as Mulk and Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, revealed that he holds the right to Nayak so he will decide with whom he'd like to make the film.

Anil Kapoor in a still from Nayak | Image: IMDb

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Deepak Mukut said that for a long time, he had the rights of Nayak. Siddharth and he were in talks but nothing was finalised. "So, I am the one who'll decide with whom I'd like to make the film," he continued. He further added that he is in talks with someone else and has no idea how this news came out. “If he (Siddharth Anand) wants to make Nayak 2, then he has to do it with me. He alone can't go ahead solo as he doesn't have the rights,” the producer stated.
(With inputs from IANS) 

Published March 30th, 2024 at 19:14 IST

