Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 15:16 IST

Producer Deepak Mukut Says Siddharth Anand Cannot Produce Nayak 2 - Here's Why

It was reported that Siddharth Anand will be producing Nayak 2, but now Producer Deepak Mukut has denied saying that he holds the rights for the film.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Nayak
A still from Nayak | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Reports have been surfacing that Fighter director Siddharth Anand will be producing the sequel of the 2001 blockbuster Nayak, starring Anil Kapoor. The report further suggested that Milan Luthria of The Dirty Picture fame will be directing Nayak 2. Soon after the news broke, producer Deepak Mukut, who has bankrolled movies such as Mulk and Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, revealed that he holds the right to Nayak so he will decide with whom he'd like to make the film.

Deepak Mukut on holding rights to Nayak

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the director said that for a long time, he had the rights of Nayak. Siddharth and he were in talks but nothing was finalised. "So, I am the one who'll decide with whom I'd like to make the film," he continued. He further added that he is in talks with someone else and has no idea how this news came out.

 

(A still from Nayak | Image: Instagram)
“If he (Siddharth Anand) wants to make Nayak 2, then he has to do it with me. He alone can't go ahead solo as he doesn't have the rights,” the producer stated.

(A still from Nayak | Image: Instagram)
When asked if he was aware that the Pathaan director was planning a sequel and had signed Milan Luthria? To this, he denied knowing about anything. When asked what if Siddharth goes ahead and makes the film, he said, “He can’t. How can he when he doesn’t possess the rights?”

How did Deepak Mukut bag Nayak's rights?

Explaining how he got the rights to one of the iconic films, the producer said that Nayak's producer Mr AS Rathnam gave him the rights.  "I also have the negative rights to his other films like Tejasvini (1994), Dil Hi Dil Mein (1999), etc. It was 10 years ago that I procured these rights," he concluded. 

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 14:25 IST

In a Move Likely to Exaceberate Inflation Woes, Egypt Raises Fuel Prices

