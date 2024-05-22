Advertisement

Savi, starring Anil Kapoor, Divya Khossla and Harshvardhan Rane, is slated to make its theatrical debut on May 31. Ahead of its release, the makers unveiled the trailer of the film on Tuesday, May 21. At the trailer launch event, it was revealed that the late playback singer K. K. sang his last song in the upcoming movie.

KK’s last song features in Savi

The film’s trailer was unveiled at a multiplex in the Andheri area of Mumbai on Tuesday. The event was attended by Divya, director Abhinay Deo and producer Mukesh Bhatt. Talking to the media at the multiplex, Mukesh revealed that the singer, who passed away in June 2022, sang his last song which features in the film. He also shared that K.K. passed away a week later after recording the song.

Mukesh told the media at the venue: “This film features the last song crooned by a very dear friend K. K. He was a singer par excellence and I have always cherished my friendship with him. Together we worked on many songs and he gave so many chartbusters to the industry. You guys will get to experience the last song by him in ‘Savi’. He passed away one week after recording the song.” K. K. passed away on June 1, 2022, in Kolkata due to cardiac arrest.

What is Savi about?

Divya portrays the titular character Savi, a housewife who is forced to take action after her husband (Harshvardhan), who is imprisoned for a crime he did not commit. Anil's character assists her in breaking into the prison and rescuing her spouse from death threats that emerge within.

Savi poster

While talking about her role, Divya shared, “My role in 'Savi' is unlike anything I've done before. Essaying this character was both challenging and intriguing and because the character is very layered, you will see different shades and sides of Savi.”

"The depth of her resilience and the intensity of her journey truly captivated me. And can't wait for you'll to see the trailer. It's a high-octane thriller and I'm so happy with the response we received on the teaser. I'm confident that the film will keep everyone on the edge of their seats," she added.

