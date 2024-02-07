English
Anil Kapoor Was Supposed To Play Ranbir Kapoor’s Father In THIS Film Before Animal

Anil Kapoor opened up about Dil Dhadakne Do in which he played the father of Ranveer Singh. He recalled Ranbir Kapoor being the first choice for the role.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Animal
Animal | Image:YouTube Screengrab
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Anil Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor recently collaborated on one of the most successful films of last year, Animal. The actors played father-son in the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film which was based on their bond. Days after the release, the veteran actor Anil Kapoor revealed that this is not the first time he was offered to play Ranbir Kapoor’s father in a film. 

Anil Kapoor reveals not Ranveer Singh but Ranbir Kapoor was offered Dil Dhadakne Do first 

Anil Kapoor played the role of Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra’s father in the 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do. however, in a recent conversation with Netflix, the actor revealed that it was actually Ranbir Kapoor who was supposed to play the role essayed by Ranveer, which is why Anil said yes to the film in the first place. 

Anil Kapoor made the revelation when Ranbir recalled the actor telling him he would never play the role of a father. The Rockstar actor recalled visiting Anil’s residence to rehearse for Saawariyaa with Sonam Kapoor and said, “At that time, he (Anil) told me, ‘I never play a father’s part, but I will play your father’s role in a film’." Drawing reference to Dil Dhadakne Do, Anil added, “When I said yes, you were doing the film." However, Ranbir Kapoor had to withdraw from the film due to scheduling issues. Ranveer Singh was eventually finalised for the role.

Anil Kapor recalls his conditions before saying yes to Animal 

Speaking to actor-comedian Anubhav Baasi, Anil Kapoor shared that when he was offered the film, Vanga (the film’s director) had the "best people" come with the wigs and explained how his character will age in the film. "When Animal was offered to me, our director Sandeep had the best people come with the wigs. He wanted to change my looks according to my character. He told me, when you are young, you will look like this, then in 50's like this, then 60, and 67," the actor said.

However, the actor didn't approve of using artificial ageing techniques so he suggested another idea and said that he was okay with it then only he would take up that role. "I laid down a condition from the start. I won't wear a wig, won't put on a fake beard, and won't use any fake grey hair. But I will do what is good for this film and for the role. I know ultimately, it will look fake and bad," he added.

 

