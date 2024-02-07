Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 6th, 2024 at 00:06 IST

Animal Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga Looks Unrecognisable In Throwback Photo

We have come across a major throwback photo of the director posing with what appears to be his idol.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Sandeep Reddy Vanga
Sandeep Reddy Vanga | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Sandeep Reddy Vanga is currently basking in the success of his recently released film Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol. The film broke several records at the box office, becoming the highest-grossing A-rated Indian film. Amid this, we have come across a major throwback photo of the director posing with what appears to be his idol.

A look at Sandeep Reddy Vanga's throwback photo

In the viral image, young Sandeep can be seen sitting next to a huge portrait of Pawan Kalyan. He can be seen in a white T-shirt and sporting a clean shave look contrary to his present heavy beard look. The picture is from his college days. An X user shared the post and captioned it as "Sandeep Reddy Vanga (Director of Movie Animal ) During College Days. His Movie Animal Is Now Reshaping Bollywood."

Soon after the post was dropped, fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "The man @imvangasandeep is hardcore fan of Telugu superstar @PawanKalyan". A user requested Sandeep to work with Pawan Kalyan, "Kalyan Cult Fan @imvangasandeep We need a movie in ur combo."

Sandeep Reddy Vanga on viewer disapproval of Animal

The director, on the one hand, is receiving praise for his directorial drama Animal, but on the other, he is being smashed for the excessive violence in the film. Addressing the backlash, the filmmaker emphasised the impact of personal biases on audience reception and defended his unconventional narrative choices.

In a recent interview, he confronts the criticism directed at his films, Animal and Kabir Singh, pointing out that a significant portion of the audience disapproves due to a "personal agenda." He argued that allowing personal views to influence the perception of a film can hinder the appreciation of cinematic storytelling, using James Cameron's Avatar as an example.

Animal, released on December 1, 2023, starring Anil Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri, achieved substantial success, grossing over INR 900 crores globally on a 100 crore budget. The film, currently streaming on Netflix.

Published February 5th, 2024 at 23:32 IST

