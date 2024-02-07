Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal has premiered on OTT amid much anticipation. Before its digital premiere, there was huge buzz surrounding its "extended cut" with the director Sandeep Reddy Vanga claiming that additional 8-9 minutes of footage will be added to the film's runtime on OTT. However, is there any truth to the claims?

Disappointment for Animal fans?

The film's original runtime for its theatrical release was locked at a little over 3.21 hours. In interviews, Sandeep Reddy Vanga claimed that he had to cut short the film because of pressure from distributors, adding that the runtime of the film was already quite long. Post the release and its favourable reception despite the long runtime, Sandeep said that he will be re-editing the film for its OTT version, with additional footage.

However, as Animal premiered on OTT, its runtime was same as for its theatrical version, meaning there is no extended cut of the film on Netflix. This could turn out to be a major disappointment for fans who were hoping to catch the "extended cut" of Animal on OTT with some additional scenes that did not make it to the theatrical version.

Advertisement

Animal emerges as a box office hit

Animal, upon its release, on December 3, became a huge hit at the box office, not just in India but abroad as well. Domestically, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer earned ₹553 crore, according to Sacnilk and ₹913 crore globally. While the film polarised the audience, the collections kept rising. The film is still is still running in cinema halls.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Animal will be coming up with a sequel, titled Animal Park, which has already been teased in the end credits of the first film. It will mark the return of Ranbir, Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri.