Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 15:39 IST

Animal Park Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga To Work On Film Script Alongside Prabhas' Spirit?

A series of the latest updates around Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Park has been revealed and the highlight remains the plot of the sequel.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Animal Box Office Collection
Animal Box Office Collection | Image:IMDB
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Following the mixed reviews of Animal, the upcoming sequel titled Animal Park is anticipated to leave a lasting impression, although not necessarily a positive one for all viewers. For those who missed it in theatres, the film starring Ranbir Kapoor is now available for streaming on Netflix over the weekend.

What’s the latest update on Animal Park?

According to Midday, Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is diligently working on the sequel with development plans already in motion. Industry sources revealed that the writing of Animal Park is scheduled to commence in February. While Vanga is occupied with the prep of cop thriller Spirit alongside Prabhas, the writing team is set to craft the script based on the provided plot idea.

The fundamental framework for Animal Park was prepared during the production of Animal originally envisioned as a multi-film event. The sequel will primarily focus on Ranvijay (Ranbir), exploring his character and relationships, particularly with his son and the domestic conflicts with his wife, Geetanjali (Rashmika Mandanna).

Advertisement

The source further revealed, “The idea is that while Sandeep shoots Spirit, he will take monthly updates on the script primarily being written by Pranay Vanga. He will actively work with the writers only in the second half of 2024.” Sandeep Reddy Vanga during a recent media interaction shared that Animal Park will be “bigger and crazier” than Animal.

More about Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

Ranbir Kapoor's busy schedule aligns seamlessly with the timeline for the sequel. With commitments to Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, he is expected to remain occupied until mid-2025. The subsequent year will be dedicated solely to Animal Park.

All three films in Ranbir's lineup are characterised by their focus on compelling characters and performance-driven narratives. There are also rumours that the Animal franchise might also have a third part.

Advertisement

Published January 31st, 2024 at 15:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

11 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

12 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

12 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

12 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

12 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

15 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

18 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

18 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

18 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

18 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

18 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

20 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

21 hours ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

21 hours ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

21 hours ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Ashok Leyland beats estimates in Q3, upbeat outlook

    Business News10 minutes ago

  2. Will Travis Propose To Taylor At Super Bowl? NFL Star Responds

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: K’taka Cong to Hold ‘Chalo Delhi’ Protest at Jantar Mantar Today

    India News17 minutes ago

  4. Nagaland Lottery Wednesday Result Today OUT- Check

    Info17 minutes ago

  5. Army Inducts Electric Buses for troop movement within Delhi-NCR

    Defence18 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement