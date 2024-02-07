Advertisement

Following the mixed reviews of Animal, the upcoming sequel titled Animal Park is anticipated to leave a lasting impression, although not necessarily a positive one for all viewers. For those who missed it in theatres, the film starring Ranbir Kapoor is now available for streaming on Netflix over the weekend.

What’s the latest update on Animal Park?

According to Midday, Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga is diligently working on the sequel with development plans already in motion. Industry sources revealed that the writing of Animal Park is scheduled to commence in February. While Vanga is occupied with the prep of cop thriller Spirit alongside Prabhas, the writing team is set to craft the script based on the provided plot idea.

The fundamental framework for Animal Park was prepared during the production of Animal originally envisioned as a multi-film event. The sequel will primarily focus on Ranvijay (Ranbir), exploring his character and relationships, particularly with his son and the domestic conflicts with his wife, Geetanjali (Rashmika Mandanna).

Advertisement

The source further revealed, “The idea is that while Sandeep shoots Spirit, he will take monthly updates on the script primarily being written by Pranay Vanga. He will actively work with the writers only in the second half of 2024.” Sandeep Reddy Vanga during a recent media interaction shared that Animal Park will be “bigger and crazier” than Animal.

More about Ranbir Kapoor’s work front

Ranbir Kapoor's busy schedule aligns seamlessly with the timeline for the sequel. With commitments to Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, he is expected to remain occupied until mid-2025. The subsequent year will be dedicated solely to Animal Park.

All three films in Ranbir's lineup are characterised by their focus on compelling characters and performance-driven narratives. There are also rumours that the Animal franchise might also have a third part.