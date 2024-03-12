×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 13:45 IST

Anisha Padukone Expresses Joy On Sister Deepika's Prenancy News, Shares Who Would Spoil The Baby

Deepika Padukone's sister Anisha Padukone is excited and looking forward to spoiling the newest member of the Padukone and Singh family.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh (L), Anisha Padukone (R) | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are looking forward to welcoming their first child this year in September. Ever since their annoucement, their family and friends have been beaming with joy and among all is Deepika's sister Anisha Padukone. She expressed her excitement on the arrival of the family's newest member and revealed who among all is likely to spoil the baby the most.

(A file photo of couple | Image: Instagram)
(A file photo of couple | Image: Instagram)

Anisha Padukone expresses her happiness on being Massi

Speaking to MyFitness on iDiva, Anisha expressed, “Great, great, first-time feeling," as her sister and brother-in-law for this new chapter. When asked about who she believes would spoil the little one, to this, she first took the name of Ranveer and said that she has a "sneaky feeling" that her parents might be the first ones to spoil the kid.

(A file photo of Padukone sisters | Image: Instagram)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's pregnancy announcement 

Rumours had been doing the rounds that Deepika was pregnant. Confirming the news,  in February, the couple took to their Instagram handle and shared an adorable post. Their announcement post featured adorable tiny clothes, balloons and shoes. The text on the post reads, "September 2024" and signed off as "Ranveer & Deepika".

Soon after they dropped the post, their industry friends flooded the comment section congratulating the couple. Priyanka wrote, "Mubarak." Sonakshi Sinha wrote, "Your Best production yet!!! So so happy for you both... congratulations." Arjun Kapoor wrote, "Baba getting his won baby with Boo Boo!!" Sonam Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Karisma Kapoor and others simply wrote, "Congratulations".

Later that day, the couple were snapped at the airport jetting off to Jamnagar for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's three-day pre-wedding festivities. The couple seemingly had great fun at the functions and their viral videos stood as proof.

Published March 12th, 2024 at 13:45 IST

