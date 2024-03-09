×

Updated March 8th, 2024 at 22:47 IST

Farah Khan On Launching Deepika Padukone With Om Shanti Om: No One Is Going To Give You A Launch...

Farah Khan launched Deepika Padukone into stardom with 2007 film Om Shanti Om. She recently reflected on the risk factor that was involved in the same.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Farah Khan, Deepika Padukone
Farah Khan, Deepika Padukone | Image:Elle India/YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Farah Khan marked her directorial debut back in 2004 with Main Hoon Na. Just three years down the line, she made Om Shanti Om, which has over the years has emerged as an unmissable Bollywood classic. The film also launched Deepika Padukone's star-studded acting career which is currently traversing international heights. However, launching Deepika, came with a big risk.

Farah Khan recalls the risk in casting Deepika Padukone

In a conversation with casting director Mukesh Chhabra for Mashable India's show The Bombay Dream, Farah opened up on her big risk launching Deepika Padukone in Om Shanti Om. Detailing how the risk per se was offset by the rest of the film's leading cast, Farah further detailed that unless one belongs to a film family, getting a big banner debut is next to impossible, considering the financial risks involved. 

 


She said, "To launch a hero is on another level. (Because who will give you the money?)...You can get a break any time, but are you prepared for that break or not? I feel everyone says you wait for the right role. I feel those days are gone. You have to keep acting. You take whatever you get, be it small or big. No one is going to give you a launch unless you are a big star's son. Sorry to say, but that is the truth."

Farah Khan on being self-aware

Though Farah Khan has been an avid risk taker for most of her career as a director, she believes the zeal for taking risks must come with a certain sense of self-awareness about not just one's own capabilities and limitations, but also others belonging to the same field.

She said, "Your mindset has to be very strong in the sense that you have to face rejection every day. So you need to have really thick skin and your belief in yourself has to be next level. It's important to be self-aware. When you go out, you need to see who your competition is. Then you will be able to understand that there are better people here or ‘I can do better than them'." Sharing her own example, she added, "When I was an assistant in Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, Saroj ji had come for Pehla Nasha. I used to give clap, watching her work. I was self-aware that I could do it and this song I can do better because I won't do it in a filmy way. I will do it in a new way."

Published March 8th, 2024 at 22:47 IST

