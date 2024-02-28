Advertisement

Anupam Kher is gearing up for the release of his upcoming social drama Kaagaz 2. As the veteran star is on a promotional spree, he took some time out from his busy schedule and met late actor Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanishka at the screening of the film. Calling it an emotional moment, he shared a video on his social media handle asking Vanshika if she enjoyed the movie and what aspects she liked besides her father's role.

Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika opens up about Kaagaz 2

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anupam Kher shared a video in which Vanshika expressed her admiration for the film and shared that she liked Kher's role. Anupam added, "Vanshika, you were so important in the audience. Today was the first screening of Kaagaz 2, you came to watch with your mother, and you liked the film, I'm very, very happy." When Anupam asked if she wanted to say something else, she replied, "No."

(A screengrab from the video | Image: Instagram)

Anupam Kher then asked Satish Kaushik's wife Shashi about the film, to which she replied "I liked the film. All the characters were very good. I like Satish's work a lot." The actor also broke down while talking about his best friend Satish Kaushik and his performance in the film.

(A screengrab from the video | Image: Instagram)

Sharing the video, the actor penned a heartfelt note that reads, "After the soulful 1st screening of #SatishKaushik’s #Kaagaz2 it was quite an emotional moment to speak to #Vanshika and #ShashiKaushik. What an amazing issue based last last film of my friend #Satish! Releasing on 1st March. Jai Ho!"

Anupam Kher leaves a chair for Satish Kaushik at Kaagaz 2 promotional event

During promotional events, Kher kept one chair empty for Satish Kaushik. Speaking about the same to ANI, he revealed that it was Kaushik's passion project. He was working for 2 years on this project and was quite passionate about the subject. He met many people, the protests taken out by political parties and other organisations.

The film is based on true events highlighting the struggles of a common man whose right to life is infringed upon by protests and rallies. Apart from Anupam Kher and Satish Kaushik, the film also stars Darshan Kumar and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. It is slated to hit the theatres on March 1.