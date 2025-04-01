People Know Iain Glen Aka Jorah Mormont From Game Of Thrones But Not Tanvi The Great: Anupam Kher

Mumbai: Anupam Kher shared an intriguing insight about his upcoming directorial venture, Tanvi: The Great, where he revealed that while actor Iain Glen, famously known for his role as Jorah Mormont in Game of Thrones, is a well-known name, many people are still unaware of his involvement in the powerful new film.

Kher recently took to his social media to share an emotional video message from Munich, offering fans a glimpse into the journey of his upcoming directorial venture, Tanvi: The Great. The 70-year-old actor, who made his directorial debut with Om Jai Jagdish in 2002, has returned to the director’s chair after more than two decades.



In his heartfelt message, Kher announced that the film’s promotions would soon begin and revealed that Tanvi: The Great holds a special place in his heart. The actor became teary-eyed as he shared on the numerous challenges he faced while bringing the project to life, asserting that while the story is fictional, the character of Tanvi is very much real.

Anupam Kher Gets Emotional as He Announces Directorial Debut Tanvi: The Great

Kher shared an emotional message revealing the story behind his upcoming directorial. In the video, Kher described the film as a powerful blend of courage, truth, and entertainment. "Today, I begin the publicity for this film. It’s set to release in a few months, and I made it with immense courage. Courage was my only strength," Kher shared, visibly moved. He also spoke about how he secured the film's funding in a way that would make his supporters proud.

Kher called Tanvi The Great one of his greatest achievements, reflecting on his remarkable career that began with his iconic role in Saraansh, where he portrayed a 35-year-old at the age of 28. Recalling the doubts people had about his career, Kher said, "They told me my career was over and that I'd only get older roles, but I broke that typecasting myth. I believed that strength comes from being true to oneself." With Tanvi The Great, Kher marks another bold chapter in his career, combining his personal growth with a project that reflects his passion and determination.



Appreciating the cast and crew of the film, Anupam Kher opined that he does not care about the box office result of the film, but he is sure that Tanvi The Great will motivate and entertain audiences.

He added, "I am getting emotional because when you live your life honestly, you feel very lonely. You feel that you are living on your principles. You feel that you are not living like the market. But in that loneliness, you get a lot of strength. And then people like you get together. I don't talk much. Tanvi the great. I don't know if it will work or not. I don't know if it will work or not. But truth, entertainment and courage will be seen in this film."

‘ Tanvi: The Great - Beginning of Truth’

In the same video, Anupam Kher described Tanvi: The Great as the "beginning of truth" and requested love and blessings from his fans for the film's success. He praised the talented cast and crew behind the project, revealing that Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani and renowned sound designer Resul Pookutty are handling the music. Kher also announced that Game of Thrones star Iain Glen will be part of the film, adding, “Everyone knows Iain Glen from Game of Thrones, but no one knows about Tanvi.”

He concluded the message with heartfelt words, saying, "I love you all and humbly seek your blessings. I long for your love and applause once you experience the film, should it touch your heart. This marks a new beginning, the dawn of truth. Jai Ho."