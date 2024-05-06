Advertisement

Anupam Kher is getting candid about his mental health. The actor recently opened up about his personal struggle with depression - something which last for three long years. He also reflected on how he deals with the pressure of being a name in showbiz most look up to.

Anupam Kher opens up about his struggle with depression



It all started with Anupam Kher not being able to get any sleep. In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Kher shared how the first doctor he visited immediately caught on to the state of his mind and suggested he should go see a psychiatrist. At the time, Kher was absolutely opposed to the idea. A major reason behind the same was the fact that he had just penned his book The Best Thing About You Is You! and could not fathom that he himself might be needing the help.

However, when Kher went ahead and sought a second opinion, the medical personnel in question, after a free-wheeling conversation, was quick to diagnose him with manic depression. Kher recalls the doctor telling him, "I’m writing your medication. You are manic-depressive and your optimism is your depression. You push things."

Anupam Kher believes nobody should be taking themselves too seriously



Besides working on his physiological and psychological health, the actor also reflected on taking the pressure of being 'Anupam Kher' off of his shoulders. Kher reflected how it is too easy to get swept up in carrying the "burden" of his legacy - and thus, he simply choses to not let it mess with his head.

He said, "I don't carry the burden of Anupam Kher on my shoulders or that I have done 540 films. I feel that Anupam Kher's burden on my shoulders is very heavy, so I just let go of this. So, one shouldn't romanticize loneliness."