Anurag Kashyap Unhappy About His Daughter Aaliyah Marrying Shane? Video From Cocktail Night Viral

Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah is getting married to her long-time boyfriend Shane Gregoire in Mumbai. The wedding celebrations began on December 4. On Monday night, December 9, the couple hosted a cocktail party for friends and family, attended by several Bollywood celebrities and captured by paparazzi. However, a moment from the evening shows the bride’s father arriving at the bash looking seemingly sad, sparking concern among netizens about his feelings regarding the marriage.

Anurag Kashyap gets emotional as his daughter Aaliyah gets hitched

On the cocktail night, The soon-to-be-married couple arrived dressed in hues of red and black. Aaliyah, who is a digital content creator, opted for a red sequin lehenga and blushed as she got clicked with her to-be-husband. Shane looked dashing in a black bandhgala over which he wore a blazer. After them, Anurag Kashyap arrived at his daughter's cocktail bash in Mumbai. While interacting with paps, Anurag Kashyap is seen experiencing bitter-sweet pangs of emotions as his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap gets ready to marry the love of her life, Shane Gregoire. Appearing sombre and refraining from smiling, he responded to requests for a smile, saying, “Dhulan ka baap hu, muskurau kysy andar se rone ka dil karra hai.”(“I’m the bride’s father; how can I smile when my heart feels like crying inside?).

Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai last year. Aaliyah is reportedly set to the tie knot on December 11. Anurag Kashyup’s daughter is relatively young as she turned 23 this year.

Other guests at Aaliyah and Shane's pre-wedding bash

Several others were also present. Most noticeable was the presence of Alaya F and her rumoured boyfriend, Aaishvary Thackeray, although they arrived separately.

Anurag Kashyap's daughter Aaliyah Kashyap friend at her pre-wedding bash | Image: X