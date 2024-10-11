sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Hurricane Milton | US Elections | Kolkata Rape-Murder Case | Middle East Conflict |

Published 08:05 IST, October 11th 2024

Anushka Sharma, Kids Vamika, Akaay Avoid Paparazzi Upon Return From London With Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli: The power couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport on October 11 amid reports of their relocation to London.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli arrive in Mumbai
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli arrive in Mumbai | Image: Varinder Chawla, Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

07:29 IST, October 11th 2024