Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Moved To London To Raise Their Kids Normally: Madhuri Dixit's Husband Dr Sriram Nene

For months now, social media has been abuzz with rumours of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma moving out of India. Their frequent spotting on the streets of London further fuelled the reports of their relocation. In a new vlog, Madhuri Dixit's husband, Dr Sriram Nene recalled a conversation with the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress that confirms the couple's plans of moving abroad.

Dr Nene confirms Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's London move

In a chat with Ranveer Allahbadia on his health and wellness YouTube channel, Dr Nene recalled having a conversation with Anushka Sharma in which she shared a desire to move to London. He shared, “I’ll tell you something, and this is what you learn, they all put their pants on one leg at a time. We had a conversation with Anushka one day, and it was very interesting. They were thinking about moving to London because they couldn’t enjoy their success (here). And we appreciate what they go through, because anything they do attracts attention. We almost become isolated.”



Also Read: Ajith's Anniversary Celebration Proves Love Is In The Simple Things

The conversation came up when Nene was discussing his relationship with fame, especially because his wife, Madhuri Dixit, leads a public life. He added, “I get along with everyone; I’m bindaas. But even there, it becomes challenging. There’s always a selfie moment. Not in a bad way, but there comes a time when it becomes intrusive, when you’re at dinner or lunch, and you have to be polite about it. For my wife, it becomes an issue. But (Anushka and Virat) are lovely people, and they just want to raise their kids normally.”



Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli snapped in London

Virat Kohli is currently busy with the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). His wife Anushka Sharma usually accompanies him in his matches, but has been missing from the stands of late. This comes after the news of the couple's relocation to London. On various occasions, when the couple is between work, they are spotted with their children on the streets of London. In 2024, when the cricketer announced his retirement from the T20 format of cricket following the ICC World Cup 2024, he hinted at moving away from the public eye to enjoy more time with his family.



Also Read: Love & War, Ramayana Update: Good And Bad News For Ranbir Kapoor Fans