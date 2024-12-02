Published 12:39 IST, December 2nd 2024
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's Unseen Pic From Australia Goes Viral, Fans Enquire About Vamika, Akaay
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Unseen Pic: The couple is in Perth for the ongoing test cricket between India-Australia and a photo of them with a fan is viral.
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Unseen Pic: The actor-cricketer coupe is in Perth, Australia to attend the ongoing 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy matches between Australia and India. On December 1, their photo with a fan went viral on social media. The duo can be seen dressed in casuals as they obliged the fan with a photograph.
Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli unseen photo from Perth goes viral
Fan pages of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been circulating photos of the couple online. In the viral pic, they can be seen posing with a fan in Australia. The couple, who prefers to stay away from the public eye, could be seen in casual attire while they stepped out.
Anushka Sharma donned a black t-shirt teamed with loose denim and accessorised the look with a statement neckpiece. Virat, on the other hand, posed in a cream t-shirt and denim. However, some social media users were more inquisitive about the couple's children. A comment read, “Where are Vamika, Akaay? missing them."
About Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's family
Before tying the knot in 2017, Virat and Anushka were in a relationship for a few years. However, neither had confirmed the same at the time. As per reports, love blossomed between them when the actress invited the former Indian cricket team skipper to her housewarming party.
Following their secret Italian wedding in 2017, the couple threw reception parties for their friends and families in New Delhi and Mumbai. They welcomed their daughter Vamika on January 11, 2021. This year, the couple welcomed their son Akaay in February. The couple, who likes to keep their lives private, have not yet revealed the faces of their children. Following the birth of their son, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been rumoured to have relocated to London.
