Published 17:32 IST, November 20th 2024

Netizens Suspicious After AR Rahman's Bassist Mohini Dey Also Announces Separation With Husband

On the day when AR Rahman announced his separation from his wife Saira Banu, the composer's colleague Mohini Dey also split from her musician husband.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
AR Rahman and his bassist Mohini Dey announced their split just hours apart
AR Rahman and his bassist Mohini Dey announced their split just hours apart | Image: Facebook
