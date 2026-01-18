AR Rahman Issues Clarification After His 'Communal' Remark Sparks Controversy: I Have Never Wished To Cause Pain...

Music maestro AR Rahman has shared his first post after the row over the controversial remarks he made against Bollywood, which led to reactions pouring in from different sides of the film world.

On Sunday, Rahman took to his Instagram account to share a video message. In the clip, he did not directly address the controversy but spoke about his bond with India, music, and culture.

In his video message, the Oscar-winning composer shared how music has always been his way of staying connected with people and traditions. He went on to add that "intentions" can sometimes be "misunderstood", but his purpose has always been to serve through music.

"Dear friends, music has always been my way of connecting, celebrating, and honouring a culture. India is my inspiration, my teacher, and my home. I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood, but my purpose has always been to uplift, honour, and serve through music," Rahman said.

"I have never wished to cause pain, and I hope my sincerity is felt. I feel blessed to be Indian, which enables me to create a space that always allows freedom of expression and celebrates multicultural voices," he added.

"From nurturing Jala, presented at the Wave Summit in front of the Honourable Prime Minister and Ruhi Noor, to collaborating with young Naga musicians to create a string orchestra, to mentoring the Sunshine Orchestra, and building Secret Mountain, India's first multicultural virtual band, to the honor of scoring Ramayana alongside Hans Zimmer, each journey has strengthened my purpose. I remain grateful for this and committed to music that honors the past, celebrates the present, and inspires the future. Jai Hind and Jai Bharat," he further said.

Take a look