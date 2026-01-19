AR Rahman’s Daughters Back Composer Amid Backlash Over 'Communal' Bias Remark On Bollywood

AR Rahman has recently been in the news following his comments about an alleged 'communal' bias within Bollywood and his assertion that the film Chhaava benefited from 'divisiveness.' These remarks sparked a significant backlash nationwide. With the growing controversy, the Oscar-winning composer even released a video statement. After which, Malayalam composer Kailas Menon posted a detailed message on Instagram, imploring the public to refrain from 'disgracing' AR Rahman. Adding to the support, Rahman's daughters have also publicly backed their father.

AR Rahman’s children break the silence amid ‘communal’ remark controversy

Rahman’s daughter, composer and singer Khatija, reacted to the post by leaving clapping, fire, hundred and heart emojis in the comments. She also shared Kailas’ post on her Instagram stories, showing clear support for his view.

Khatija later posted a note that said, “Dear God, bless my friends who checked in on me without wanting anything in return. Return that love to them multiplied and bless everything they touch.”

Rahman’s other daughter, singer Raheema, also shared Kailas’ post about her father on her Instagram stories. His son, Ameen, has not commented on the controversy so far.