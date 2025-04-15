Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan Turn Coy As They Spot Paparazzi Outside Clinic Amid Pregnancy Rumours

Arbaaz Khan married makeup artist Sshura Khan in December 2023. Of late, their pregnancy rumours have been rife. The hearsay was fueled once again as the couple was spotted outside a women's clinic in Mumbai. Arbaaz and Sshura walked hand-in-hand, with Arbaaz leading the way. They twinned in white and black and seemingly tried to avoid the paparazzi to keep the rumoured pregnancy talk under the radar.

The paparazzi caught them on camera while hiding behind walls outside the clinic. Sshura noticed them and gestured Arbaaz, alerting him about their presence. She wore an oversized white shirt and black leggings with sneakers and sunglasses during the visit to the clinic. Her baggy clothing hinted that she might be expecting soon. Their pregnancy rumours first floated last year in December, however, it was rubbished by sources close to the couple. Their frequent visits to maternity hospitals have hinted that the talks surrounding their private life could be true.

Sshura has a daughter from her previous marriage. Arbaaz, too, has a son with his former wife Malaika Arora. Arbaaz and Sshura have an age-gap of 22 years between them. Addressing the same, Arbaaz had said in an interview, “It’s not like we were not aware of it or we hid it from each other. As a girl, she knew what she was getting into, and as a man, I knew what I was getting into. Two people of the same age can be together and probably separate in a year. So, is age the only factor that keeps relationships going? Ask yourself. In fact, whenever you see there is a very big age gap between marriages, they have far higher success rate.”