Arijit Singh Confirms Retirement, Netizens Blame Salman Khan: One Song For Bhai, And He Calls It Quits...

Arijit Singh's post announcing retirement from playback singing late Tuesday night shocked fans and industry insiders alike. In the worded post, the 38-year-old singer stressed that he will not stop making music and is only stepping back from film singing. This led social media users to blame Salman Khan in jest. Netizens joked about the Battle of Galwan song, Maatrubhumi, being his final release before announcing retirement. However, it must be noted that the Bollywood actor has no known role in the decision taken by Arijit Singh.

Why is Salman Khan being trolled after Arijit Singh's retirement?

Following the retirement announcement of Arijit Sigh, eagle-eyed fans noticed that the singer's last song was for the Salman Khan movie, Battle of Galwan. Titled Maatrubhumi, the track was released 4 days ago and features music by Himesh Reshammiya. Social media users shared the news of Arijit Singh's retirement and joked that it was his song being used for Salman Khan's movie that made him quit the industry. A user on Reddit wrote, “One song for Bhoi (Maatrubhumi), and he calls it quits. Even at 60, Bhoi can’t stop ending people’s careers.” Another echoed, “Battle of Galwan ka Gaana kya gaaya."



A screengrab of a comment on Reddit

Several posts trolling Salman Khan over Arijit Singh's retirement are doing the rounds on X (formerly Twitter) as well. Some joked that the singer saw Khan poorly lip-syncing to his song and decided to pull the plug on the entire faction of his career.

Fans of the actor have jumped to his defence, calling out the misplaced judgment about him.



