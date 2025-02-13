Arjun Kapoor Is Left Speechless After Watching Ex-girlfriend Malaika Arora Dance, Says 'Meri Bolti Band Ho Chuki Hai'

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora may have not said it out loud, but they both have hinted about their breakup. But this hasn't soured their relationship. How can we say that? The actor, who is gearing up for the release of his movie Mere Husband Ki Biwi, appeared on a reality-based show Best Dancer vs Super Dancer with co-star Bhumi Pednekar. The show is judged by Mithun Chakraborty, Remo D'Souza and Malaika. The channel recently shared a promo clip on its official Instagram handle where Arjun can be seen hailing Malaika's legacy and admitting that she left him speechless.

Arjun Kapoor's reaction takes over the internet

In the video shared on SonyTV's Instagram handle, contestants call Malaika on stage to perform with them. As the video continues, the actress sets the stage on fire by performing on her iconic tracks. Arjun and Bhumi were seen cheering for her from the other side of the stage. When host Harsh Gujral asked Arjun to comment on Malaika's performance, he jokingly said, "Meri bolti band ho chuki hai saalo se, mai abhi bhi chup rehna chahta hu (My mouth has been shut for many years; I prefer being quiet now also)." On hearing this, she replies, "Shut up".

However, Arjun continued, "But I want to say this: I have got a chance to hear all my favourite songs, which just show the career and the life that she has had. The kind of music, the kind of performances, and the fact that we can pay tribute to somebody who is still doing such an amazing job, so congratulations, Malaika. You know how much I love all these songs. It was wonderful to see you being celebrated like this.”

Malaika smiled and thanked him for the compliment. However, this didn't end there and continued when the host asked about his points and the actor said, he had two. "She is comparing as if she is going to get the trophy,” said Remo to which Arjun replied, “Inki competition ko mujse acha kon jaanta hai. (No one knows about their competition better than me)” When the host asked Malaika to respond, she said, “Nothing, aage bado (Move forward).”

(A file photo of the ex-couple | Image: ANI)

When did Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor parted ways?

The couple seemingly broke up in 2024 after dating for around six years. They started dating around 2018 and gave their fans major couple goals by sharing romantic photos from their vacations. He confirmed the breakup during the promotions of Singham Again last year. While Arjun was addressing the crowd, they repeatedly chanted Malaika's name. On hearing this, Arjun once and for all set the record straight by saying, "Nahi, abhi single hoon. Relax karo." (No, I'm single now. Relax)"

(A file photo of the ex-couple | Image: Instagram)