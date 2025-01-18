Arjun Kapoor, Jackky Bhagnani Suffer Minor Injuries After Ceiling Collapses On Mere Husband Ki Biwi Set: Report

Arjun Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Bhagnani are collaborating for their next movie Mere Husband Ki Biwi. The actors, who are busy shooting the movie, escaped a major accident on the set. According to a media report, Arjun, Bhumi, Jackky Bhagnani and director Mudassar Aziz were present on the set to shoot a song when a ceiling collapsed.

Mishappening at Mere Husband Ki Biwi set

A media report suggests that a ceiling collapsed during the shooting of a song for the upcoming movie Mere Husband Ki Biwi at Imperial Palace, Royal Palms in Mumbai. Fortunately, neither the actors nor any crew member were critically injured. Arjun, Jackky, and Mudassar escaped with minor injuries. It is being said that the vibrations from the sound caused the set to tremble and the ceiling to fall.

(A file photo of Arjun Kapoor | Image: Instagram)

Choreographer Vijay Ganguly was at the set with the actors when the incident took place. He voiced the concern about the safety of the old properties used for shooting.

What do we know about Mere Husband Ki Biwi?

Earlier this month, the motion poster of the movie was released, announcing the release date. The film is directed by Mudassar Aziz, who is known for Pati Patni Aur Woh and Khel Khel Mein. The motion poster features a man’s shoe caught between a stiletto and a jutti. Sources close to the film reveal it’s not just a love triangle, but a “love circle,” where emotions and comedy collide in the most unpredictable ways.

Talking about the film, Mudassar Aziz said, "Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ is a film that celebrates the quirks and complexities of relationships with care, humour, and love. I’ve always admired the charm of wholesome entertainers, movies that bring families together, make them laugh, and give them something to talk about. That’s exactly what we’ve aimed for with this film”. He further mentioned, “It’s lighthearted, relatable, and full of moments that will stay with you long after you leave the theater. I am so excited about the cast we’ve put together and I know they really complement each other. This will be on a helluva ride for us, and I am all for it”.