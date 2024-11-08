Arjun Kapoor Thanks Rohit Shetty For 'Trusting Him When No One Else Did' After Singham Again Success

Arjun Kapoor is basking in the success of his recent release Singham Again. The film hit the big screens on Diwali and features the actor in the role of the antagonist - Danger Lanka. Directed by Rohit Shetty, Singham Again also features Ajay Devgn , Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh , Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar and Deepika Padukone . Days after the release of the film, the actor took to his social media account to share behind the scene from the shoot along with a note for the director.

Arjun Kapoor shares BTS from Singham Again shoot

Actor Arjun Kapoor recently expressed his gratitude towards filmmaker Rohit Shetty, acknowledging the trust the director placed in him when many others were hesitant. On Friday, the Gunday actor took to his Instagram and shared a series of behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the sets of his film Singham Again. In the images, Arjun and Rohit Shetty are seen posing together. One BTS clip shows the director applying blood to Arjun’s clothes to add the final touch to his character, Danger Lanka. In another, Rohit is seen giving a makeup touch to Kapoor’s character. Additional images feature Arjun fully immersed in his role as Danger Lanka.

Sharing the post, the Ishaqzaade actor wrote in the caption, “The perfect role, at the right time, with a director who believes in you — sometimes, that’s all it takes. Grateful beyond words for the trust he’s shown in me when not many were willing to, and for creating a character so close to his vision that the audiences have loved. This journey of becoming Danger Lanka has been nothing short of amazing. Thank you, @itsrohitshetty sir and team, for making every moment on set unforgettable. I’d do this all over again in a heartbeat! #SinghamAgain.”

Arjun Kapoor calls Singham Again his ‘rebirth’ as an actor

The action-drama franchise, headlined by Ajay Devgn, is the third film in the Singham series, which started with 2011’s Singham and was followed by Singham Returns in 2014. “I’m happy people are liking my work… Now is the new starting point. The rebirth or the redemption, whatever you want to call it, I think it starts now,” the actor told PTI in an interview.

Arjun Kapoor with Singham Again director Rohit Shetty | Image: Arjun Kapoor/Instagram