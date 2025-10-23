Updated 23 October 2025 at 15:42 IST
Arjun Kapoor Wishes Ex-girlfriend Malaika Arora On 50th Birthday: Keep Smiling And Always Keep Soaring
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora may have parted ways over a year ago, but their friendship continues to turn heads.
On Malaika's 52nd birthday, Arjun took to Instagram and extended his warm greetings to his ex-girlfriend.
"Happy birthday @malaikaaroraofficial keep soaring keep smiling and always keep seeking," Arjun wrote.
He also shared a throwback picture of Malaika from their trip to Paris.
Malaika was previously married to actor-producer Arbaaz Khan. The two, who tied the knot in 1998 and have a son named Arhaan Khan, announced their separation in 2016.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika was recently seen shaking a leg in the 'Poison Baby' song from 'Thamma'.
Sung by Jasmine Sandlas, Sachin-Jigar, and Divya Kumar, the dance number opens with the introduction of Malaika Arora as she makes her way to the stage.
She is also currently seen as a judge on the new season of India's Got Talent. She is co-judging the show with Navjot Singh Sidhu and Shaan. (ANI)
