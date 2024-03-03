Advertisement

Article 370, starring Yami Gautam, is enjoying a great run at the theatres despite entering the second week at the box office. The film which earned ₹35.6 crore in India in the first week, witnessed a jump in the numbers on the second Saturday. In terms of worldwide box office collection, the action-political starrer has crossed ₹50 crore mark, despite the new releases this week (Operation Valentine, Laapataa Ladies and Kaagaz 2).

Article 370 remains unaffected despite new releases

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Yami starrer earned ₹5.25 crore on Saturday observing around 83.33 per cent growth. Adding the tenth-day earnings, the total now stands at ₹47.19 crores at the domestic box office. Article 370 had an overall 28.56 per cent Hindi occupancy on March 2 with maximum ticket sales for night shows - 45.85 per cent. Seeing the numbers, the film is slated to cross the ₹50 crore mark by the end of the day.

50 NOT OUT… #Article370 is a HIT, on course to emerge a SUPER-HIT… Will swim past ₹ 50 cr mark *TODAY* [Day 10; second Sun]… The excellent trends in Weekend 2 solidifies its status… [Week 2] Fri 3.12 cr, Sat 5.25 cr. Total: ₹ 47.19 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice#Article370… pic.twitter.com/eI1LamSa2I — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 3, 2024

"Article 370 is a shining example of solid content with controlled costing reaping a harvest at the box office," as per Taran Adarsh.

Meanwhile, the worldwide box office collection stands at ₹64.34 crore with ₹5.25 crore in their bank on Saturday. As per the makers, the film witnessed 68 per cent growth over Friday.

Advertisement

Yami Gautam opens up about Article 370 being banned in Gulf countries

The film based on the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir, faced a ban in the countries of the Middle East. The film is still awaiting a clearance in certification in the said location. In an interview with Variety, the actress said, “We really didn’t anticipate this because we feel there is nothing in the film, which is offensive. The way it’s performing here in India, I don’t see anybody being offended with the film.”

She continued that people have hailed the film as a non-propaganda film. She also acknowledged that there are people who have passed judgment about the film without watching it. The film stars Priyamani, Skand Thakur, Ashwini Kaul, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Arun Govil, and Kiran Karmarkar in pivotal roles.