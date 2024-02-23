Advertisement

Article 370 starring Yami Gautam, Arun Govil, Priyamani, and others released in theatres on February 23. The movie is directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, who is a two-time National award-winning Goan Film Director, Writer, and Actor. Article 370 is a film that attempts to demonstrate the nuances of events that led to the repeal of Article 370, which granted the state of Jammu and Kashmir special status and has remained a source of debate since 1947. Public reviews of the fim are out on social media and the movie has been receiving positive responses from the audience. Not just the movie, but viewers have been appreciating Yami Gautam for her performance.

Article 370 reviews

Article 370 starring Yami Gautam is a film that teaches history, civics, and jurisprudence. Aditya Suhas Jambhale's technically polished piece about the Union government's repeal of Jammu and Kashmir's special status under the Constitution is riddled with covert plans, deft moves, and decoys. Article 370 starring Yami Gautam has made a good attempt to show PMO's decision to revoke the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir.

The film opened to great reviews and several moviegoers took to their social media handle to share their reviews. A social media user wrote, "Urging all to watch "Article 370," a movie that portrays a pivotal moment in Bharat's history. This Friday, on the occasion of Cinema Day, there's a special discounted price for the tickets too."

Another social media user wrote, "Well documented Article 370 film. We should not forget that Valmiki Dalits of J&K became eligible for govt jobs for the first time since 1957 when Article 370 was abrogated on 5th August 2019."

A movie critic lauded Yami Gautam for her performance and wrote, "#Article370 - 4*/5 - ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#YamiGautam career best film. Article 370 is an OUTSTANDING film, well made, brilliantly crafted, to the point, no unnecessary drama, crispy & sharp….. Article 370 will turn out to be a Big Surprise at the BOX OFFICE…Nothing above Country. Jai Hind."

Sumit Kadel also lauded the film and wrote, "#Article370Review RATING - ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#Article370 is a 𝐓𝐎𝐏 𝐍𝐎𝐓𝐂𝐇 𝐏𝐎𝐋𝐈𝐓𝐈𝐂𝐀𝐋 𝐓𝐇𝐑𝐈𝐋𝐋𝐄𝐑 that masterfully explores the abrogation of the Article 370 Act in Jammu and Kashmir. The screenplay is riveting and moves at a supremely fast pace, ensuring that viewers remain engaged from start to finish. The narrative skillfully covers all the major highlights leading up to the abrogation, including the killing of dreaded terrorist Burhan Wani, the Pulwama attack, intricate legal processes involved & few more shocking incidents."

He further wrote, "#YamiGautam delivers a performance of a lifetime as Officer Zooni, infusing her character with nuanced intensity and depth. Her few monologues are powerful and deserving of a standing ovation. Arun Govil's portrayal of PM Modi, Kiran Karmarkar's depiction of HM Amit Shah, and Priya Mani's performance are all fantastic, adding layers to the storyline. Director Aditya Suhas Jambhale deserves praise for handling such a sensitive subject with maturity and finesse."

Meanwhile, Article 370 will stream on Jio Cinemas after completing its theatrical run.