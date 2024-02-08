Advertisement

Yami Gautam is gearing up for the release of her upcoming action-packed political drama Article 370, helmed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale. The film is set against the backdrop of Article 370, offering a glimpse into the confidential chain of events and the circumstances that led to an unprecedented and historic outcome of rendering Article 370 ineffective. As the release date is nearing, the makers have dropped an update regarding the release date of the much-awaited trailer.

When will the Article 370 trailer be unveiled?

On Wednesday, Yami Gautam took to her Instagram handle to share that the Article 370 trailer will release on Thursday, February 8. They announced a new poster featuring Yami with a rifle on top and Priya Mani at the end of the poster. In the middle, we can see ministers sitting in an assembly surrounded by posters of "Azadi", "Kashmir maange azadi" and more.

Sharing the post, she wrote, "Ek aetihasik kadam jisne desh badal diya! #Article370 Trailer out tomorrow! Releasing in cinemas on February 23."

Advertisement

More about Article 370

Earlier this month the makers unveiled the teaser offering a glimpse of the film. It opens to a pan view of Kashmir valley accompanied by the text, "Kashmir, India's crowning glory was burning for 70 years". It was followed by several original footage of Kashmiri people protesting. The teaser highlights "terrorism", "corruption" and "separatist" issues faced by the people of the state.

Advertisement

Opening up about the film, Yami in a statement shared, "Article 370 is a bold chapter of India’s history. A political-action-drama inspired by true events, which will show an in-depth portrayal of how intelligence and politics work hand in hand to take some of the most important decisions that change the course for a nation.” She concluded by saying, "I am hopeful that the audience will enjoy this genre-defining film. Personally, for me as an actor, this film gave me the opportunity to delve into newer depths of complexities and once again gave me a role that hasn’t been treaded before.”

Advertisement

The was shot in Kashmir and revolves around a local field agent with a top-secret mission on his hands, to crackdown terrorism, and without spilling any innocent blood. It will hit the theatres on February 23.