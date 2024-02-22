Advertisement

Yami Gautam is gearing up for the release of her upcoming political drama Article 370. Ahead of the release, the makers shared a new teaser to keep the audience hooked to the film. Re-sharing the teaser, Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Earth Sciences of India, shared his excitement to watch the film. He also shared two articles he wrote in 2022, on the 75th anniversary of Kashmir’s accession with India.

(A poster of the film | Image: Instagram)

Kiren Rijiju is eagerly awaiting the release of Article 370

Taking to his X handle, the political leader called Article 370 a "powerful narration of historical facts". He is glad that the issues he wrote in 2022 regarding "Nehru’s dubious role pertaining to Kashmir’s accession with India" are being taken forward.

"Wow! Such powerful narration of historical facts! I am glad that the issues I wrote about in 2022, regarding Nehru’s dubious role pertaining to Kashmir’s accession with India, are being taken forward. Eagerly awaiting the release of the #Article370Film. Here are the two articles I wrote in 2022, on the 75th anniversary of Kashmir’s accession with India, that exposed Nehru’s perfidy regarding Kashmir’s accession. Each article backed with irrefutable documentary evidence," read his post.

What do we know about Yami Gautam starrer Article 370?

Helmed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar, and Lokesh Dhar, the film stars Priya Mani, Skand Thakur, Ashwini Kaul, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Arun Govil and Kiran Karmarkar in pivotal roles. The film is set against the backdrop of the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and the autonomy granted under Article 370 of the Indian Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir - a region administered by India. The film is slated to release on February 23.