Arun Govil, who is famously known for his role as Ram in Ramanand Sagar's popular mythological series Ramayan, was recently seen in the film Article 370. The OG Ram played the role of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Yami Gautam and Priyamani starrer film. He is also speculated to have joined the cast of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan, where he will be seen in the role of Raja Dashrath -- the father of Lord Ram. Although, the information is yet to be confirmed, in a recent interview he spoke in detail about Ranbir Kapoor, who is said to be playing the role of Lord Ram in the film.

AI-generated image of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram

What does Arun Govil think of Ranbir Kapoor playing the role of Ram?

During a recent promotional interview for Article 370, the veteran star talked about Ranbir Kapoor and revealed whether he would do a good job playing Ram.

He said, "Voh ho sakta hai ya nahi ho sakta hai voh toh samay batayega. Pehle se kuch nahi kaha ja sakta kisi ke baare main. But, as far as Ranbir is concerned, he is a good actor. He is an award-winning actor. Jitna jaanta hoon main unko, bohot sanskaari bacche hain voh. Unke andar morals, sanskar, sanskriti hai. Maine dekha hai kayi baar unko. I’m sure that he will try to do his level best."

What do we know about Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan?

According to reports, actors Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi will play the roles of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita, respectively, in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan. If rumours are to be believed, KGF star Yash will be seen in the role of Ravan. Lara Dutta will play the role of Kaikeyi, Bobby Deol is said to be playing the role of Kumbhkaran and Sunny Deol will reportedly be seen playing the character of Lord Hanuman. It is also said that newlywed actress Rakul Preet Singh will be seen playing the role of Shurpanakha.

Fan Made Poster of Yash

What more do we know about this vast mythological project?

According to reports, Ranbir Kapoor recently underwent a look test for his portrayal of Lord Ram and will begin shooting for the film shortly. For the role, the Animal star will be reportedly seen in his lean avatar.