As Aamir Khan And Naga Chaitanya Reunite, Thandel Star Talks About Doing Hindi Film After Laal Singh Chaddha | Exclusive

Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya reunited at the trailer launch of the latter's upcoming film Thandel in Mumbai. The two actors featured in Aamir's ambitious project Laal Singh Chaddha (2022). Due to its release during the pandemic and as mentioned by Aamir, given its technical and performance issues, the film could not become a box office hit despite expectations. Laal Singh Chaddha also incidentally marked the Bollywood debut of Naga Chaitanya.

Aamir Khan at the trailer launch event on Thandel in Mumbai | Image: Varinder Chawla

Talking about his Hindi film debut and the audiences in North India, the Telugu actor told us, "I enjoyed the process thoroughly and I respect the audience there immensely, they're very encouraging." Meanwhile, Thandel, Naga Chaitanya's 23rd film, is based on the true story of Andhra fishermen who go out fishing and get caught in Pakistan waters. "The core of the film is a love story," he shared, hinting at Sai Pallavi's prominent role as Satya.

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in Thandel song Hilesso Hilessa poster | Image: Thandel Movie/X

As buzz surrounded the release of the movie's Hindi trailer in the presence of Aamir, Chay talked about doing another Bollywood film. He admitted that the non-performance of Laal Singh Chaddha has in no way discouraged him from taking on another Hindi project. "I have nothing coming up right now, but I would do a Hindi film," he said.

Present at the movie's event were Thandel director Chandoo Mondeti, and producers Allu Aravind and Bunny Vasu. Thandel will release on February 7, as the Valentine's Week kickstarts. Chay and Sai Pallavi, who have featured in Love Story (2021), will look to recreate the magic onscreen.

Allu Aravind with Aamir Khan and Naga Chaitanya | Image: Varinder Chawla