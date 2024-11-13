Published 21:24 IST, November 13th 2024
As Aitraaz Turns 20, Producer Subhash Ghai Announces Aitraaz 2
As Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Aitraaz completed two decades in Hindi cinema, filmmaker Subhash Ghai on Wednesday morning announced Aitraaz 2 with with a finest script and 3 years of hard work.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
undefined | Image: undefined
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
21:24 IST, November 13th 2024