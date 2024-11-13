sb.scorecardresearch
Published 21:24 IST, November 13th 2024

As Aitraaz Turns 20, Producer Subhash Ghai Announces Aitraaz 2

As Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer Aitraaz completed two decades in Hindi cinema, filmmaker Subhash Ghai on Wednesday morning announced Aitraaz 2 with with a finest script and 3 years of hard work.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
21:24 IST, November 13th 2024