As Celebs Face Backlash Over Gambling And Tobacco Endorsements, Samantha Opens Up About Rethinking Her Brand Deals

In times when actors are being heavily scrutinized for their brand association, Samantha has chosen to make a conscious decision. In a new interview, the actress shared that she has rejected 15 brands in the last year. She also shared that she has hired a team of doctors to verify the claims made by the brands before she signs on with them.

Samantha shares how her perspective on brand endorsements has changed

Samantha shared that her definition of success has changed significantly over the years. She stressed that when she was younger, success was measured by the number of brand endorsements one has. Speaking to Foodpharmer, the actress said, “When I entered this industry in my 20's, the symbol of being success was basis the number of projects you have, the number of brands you endorse and how many brands want your face on their products and I was very happy that all of these big multinational brands wanted me as their brand ambassador.”



Also Read: Sunita's Viral Gesture To Paps Asking About Govinda's Whereabouts

She continued, “But today, I realise that I couldn't be more wrong. I was almost forced to introspect on my choices and I knew I had to follow what feels right. Today, I feel that my younger self should apologize to my older self for doing all the nonsense and that's exactly why I want to appeal to my younger followers to not think that they are invincible in their 20's." Samantha continued, “I have learned the hard way that it is not! Those endorsements done a very long time ago. I’ve said no to and let go of almost 15 brands just last year and ofcourse that crores and crores of money. Now every time there is an endorsement, I now vet my brands with 3 doctors before I agree to endorse it.”