Updated 27 January 2026 at 21:24 IST
At 38, Arijit Singh Announces Retirement From Playback Singing | Read Full Statement
Arijit Singh announced his retirement from playback singing after 15 years in his career. The reason behind his decision has not been disclosed yet.
January 2026 began with an unexpected jolt. Bollywood’s singing soul, Arijit Singh, announced his retirement from playback singing. The news shocked and broke the hearts of his fans, as one of Bollywood’s most loved voices brought this chapter of his career to an end too soon.
The 38-year-old shared the announcement through his private X account and Instagram on January 27. Addressing fans on social media, the Tum Hi Ho singer wrote, “Hello, Happy New Year to all. I want to thank you all for giving me so much of love all these years as listeners. I am happy to announce that I am not gonna be taking any new assignments as a playback vocalist from now on. I am calling it off. It was a wonderful journey.”
This news followed the recent release of his song Maatrubhumi from Battle Of Galwan, which had surfaced on social media just days earlier. He has not revealed the reason behind his decision. However, Arijit Singh clarified that he will not stop making music. The two-time National Award winner confirmed that he has songs lined up for release in 2026, but he will no longer sign new film projects going forward.
Arijit Singh rose to fame almost overnight with Aashiqui 2’s song, Tum Hi Ho, featuring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor. Audiences soon recognised him as a defining romantic voice of the modern era. The success of Tum Hi Ho paved the way for several hit songs, including Ae Dil Hai Mushkil Title Track, Apna Bana Le, Hawayein, Ve Maahi, Gehra Hua, and the recent Ghar Kab Aaoge.
Throughout his playback singing career, Arijit has received two National Film Awards for Best Male Playback Singer. He won his first for “Binte Dil” from Padmaavat (2018) at the 66th National Film Awards, and his second for “Kesariya” from Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva (2022) at the 70th National Film Awards. In January 2025, he was also awarded the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honour, in recognition of his contribution to music.
