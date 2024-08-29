sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Muck in Mollywood | Gujarat Rains | MUDA Scam | Paralympics 2024 | Israel-Hamas | US Elections | #JusticeforAbhaya |

Published 23:40 IST, August 29th 2024

Vijay Varma Opens Up About Suffering From Vitiligo, Says He Hides It In Movies

At a college event, Vijay Varma discussed that he has Vitiligo and how he is managing his skin condition in an industry where physical appearance is crucial.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Vijay Varma discussed that he has Vitiligo and how he manages it.
Vijay Varma discussed that he has Vitiligo and how he manages it. | Image: Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

22:44 IST, August 29th 2024