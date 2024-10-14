Published 20:23 IST, October 14th 2024
Atul Parchure Death: Veteran Marathi Star And Phir Hera Pheri Actor Succumbs To Cancer Battle At 57
Actor Atul Parchure, who was best known for his comedy roles in Marathi and Hindi films, breathed his last at the age of 57 after battling cancer.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Marathi actor Atul Parchure died aged 57 | Image: Atul Parchure/Instagram
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
20:05 IST, October 14th 2024