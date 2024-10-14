sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Elections 2024 | RG Kar Horror | Chhattisgarh Shocker | India vs Canada | Baba Siddique Murder | Middle East Conflict |

Published 20:23 IST, October 14th 2024

Atul Parchure Death: Veteran Marathi Star And Phir Hera Pheri Actor Succumbs To Cancer Battle At 57

Actor Atul Parchure, who was best known for his comedy roles in Marathi and Hindi films, breathed his last at the age of 57 after battling cancer.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Marathi actor Atul Parchure died aged 57
Marathi actor Atul Parchure died aged 57 | Image: Atul Parchure/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

20:05 IST, October 14th 2024